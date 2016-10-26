Gralien Report Daily News for October 26, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Evidence Of Alien Life? 2 Scientists Think Strange Signals From 234 Stars Are From ETI
- Update: Bermuda Triangle mystery isn’t solved, and this scientist didn’t suggest it was
- Astronauts’ spinal muscles shrink and weaken after long stays in space
- The Hexagon on Saturn’s North Pole Has Mysteriously Changed Color
- Did a computer glitch doom the European Mars lander?
- New metamaterial shrinks when the heat is on
- ‘Solar Winds’ Spur Geomagnetic Storm That May Affect Power
- Self-Driving Uber Semi Makes Its First Delivery: Beer
- American Scientists Took the First Photo of Earth From Space Using Nazi Rockets
- Caught ‘napping’: First direct evidence of migratory hoary bats hibernating
- These Antarctic glaciers have experienced staggering ice loss in the past 15 years
- Renaissance Europe Was Terrified of a Monstrous Monk Wearing Fish Scales
- Prehistoric Kickboxing Killer Turkeys
