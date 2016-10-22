Gralien Report Daily News for October 22, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Did the 40-year-old Viking probe experiment discover life on Mars?
- Soyuz spacecraft delivers three new residents to space station Mission Reports
- RIP, Schiaparelli: European Mars Lander’s Crash Site Seen By NASA Probe
- Snow Leopards And Humans Are Competing For Food, With Tragic Results
- Oldest Planet-Forming Disk Amazes Astronomers And Amateur Scientists
- DARPA’s space debris tracking satellite finds a new owner and home in Australia
- London Zoo Welcomes Baby Aye-Aye Lemur in Time for Halloween
- Ancient fish fossils could reveal how jaws first evolved
- This Smiley Face on Jupiter Wants You to Have a Nice Day
- While herding sheep, Australian man discovers bones of a giant dinosaur
- Feral cats dispatched around NYC to help control rat population
- Monkeys Break Rocks, Show Humans Aren’t So Special
