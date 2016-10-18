Gralien Report Daily News for October 18, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronauts of China’s Shenzhou-11 Become National Heroes
- This mouse was grown from its mother’s skin cells
- MAVEN mission gives unprecedented view of Mars
- Peru investigates death of 10000 Titicaca water frogs
- Infertility Treatment Breakthrough as Scientists Build Embryos From Stem Cells
- Video Supposedly Shows Mystery Creature Walking Beneath Indonesian Waterfall
- Target Removes Clown Masks From Stores After Recent Scares
- Scientists Accidentally Discover Efficient Process to Turn CO2 Into Ethanol
- Steampunk, Orwell, and the Techno-Corporate Conspiracy
- Max Spiers was going to expose ‘black magic’ ring, fiancée says
- Juno Jupiter Probe’s Final Engine Burn Delayed by Glitch
- The Ustica Massacre: What Brought Down Itavia Flight 870?
- Worrisome water boom mystery in Manotick solved
- Tasmanian devil milk fights superbugs
- Two Trillion Galaxies, at the Very Least
by