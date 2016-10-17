Gralien Report Daily News for October 17, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Elon Musk postpones much anticipated Tesla ‘mystery’ announcement
- UFO expert Max Spiers’ death prompts conspiracy theories
- The ‘secrets’ British conspiracy theorist believed in before he was found dead
- The Final Max Spiers Interview, Featuring Odd Theories of Conspiracy and the Occult
- Two arrested in New Britain clown scare speak with News 8
- Chinese astronauts launch on month-long space mission News
- Orbital ATK Delays Antares Rocket Launch 24 Hours Due to Glitch
- European Mars Lander Separates From Mothership, Takes Aim at Red Planet
- High school to require all students take breathalyzer test before dances
- Donald Trump claims the election will be ‘rigged’; critics say his rhetoric is dangerous
- Two Mysterious Openings Found in the Great Pyramid of Giza
by