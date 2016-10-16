Gralien Report Daily News for October 16, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Creepy Clown Reports Have Apparently Spread to the UK
- Space ‘Renaissance’ Puts Mars in Reach, Conference Says
- China to launch manned space mission Shenzhou 11 on Monday
- Prophecy: Syrian Rebels Capture ISIS Village Prophesied as ‘Final Battle’
- Israeli archeologists discover how Biblical city of Armageddon was destroyed
- Head of Clinton’s Campaign John Podesta Talks About A UFO That Crashed In The 1960
- Strange Circular Object Hovering Over Geneva Purportedly Observed by Dozens
- Berlin tells Tesla: Stop ads with ‘misleading’ autopilot term
- Mad scientist brewers stir up weird craft beers aficionados love
- Americans now live in two worlds, each with its own reality
- Look Up — The Moon Is Going To Be Amazing This Weekend
- How to Follow Europe’s Mars Arrival and Landing Online
- Oakhurst tower’s mystery looms large in New Jersey
- The best places to hide out when the world ends
