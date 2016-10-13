Gralien Report Daily News for October 13, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists study ‘Death Star’ to save Earth
- ‘Asgardia,’ the first nation in space, wants you!
- Astronomers spot new dwarf planet in our solar system
- Impact! New Moon Craters Are Appearing Faster Than Thought
- Animal hybrids may hold clues to Neandertal-human interbreeding
- Greeks travelled to China 1500 years before Marco Polo, may have built Terracotta Army
- Scientists discover hundreds of footprints left at the dawn of modern humanity
- Tripadvisor to stop selling tickets to attractions where animals and humans interact
- Aliens are watching us and could arrive on Earth in the next 20 years says famous author
- A mystery space plane has been orbiting Earth for 500 days – and we still don’t know why
- ‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ is a myth; survey shows there is no ‘rubbish island’
- The Killing Joke: Man dressed as Batman chases ‘killer clowns’ in UK
- Adventurous bikers stopped by armed men near Area 51
- NASA Says Virtual Reality Will Be a Standard Tool
- This is the Oldest Bird Voice Box Ever Found
