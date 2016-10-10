Gralien Report Daily News for October 10, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- The Panic Continues: ‘Creepy clown’ police warnings as craze spreads
- ‘Killer Clown’ Reports Are Terrorizing People Across the Country: What’s Happening
- Elsewhere, The Real Reason These Damned Clowns Creep Us Out
- Researchers, volunteers dig up mastodon in Michigan’s Thumb
- Exoplanet Proxima B Orbiting Star Near Sun May Have Liquid Ocean
- Bryan Cranston Reveals Surprising Similarities Between Walter White and Hal
- 12 Million-Year-Old Vehicle Tracks Found in Stone, Claims Geologist
- Retired policeman spots triangular UFO glowing green in sky over West Yorkshire
- From the “X Files”: In 1924 the U.S. Navy Ordered to Listen for Alien Radio Broadcasts
- The truth is (not) out there: how the Australian government stopped investigating UFOs
- “It’s not if they exist, it’s how” — Angus nurse tells of Bigfoot encounter
