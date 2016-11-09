Gralien Report Daily News for November 9, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Donald Trump Shocks the World, Wins Presidency in Massive Political Upset
- Clinton delivers painful concession speech: ‘We owe Trump an open mind’
- Why You Don’t Have Much Neanderthal DNA in Your Genome
- ‘Bad genes from inbreeding lost from human genome over 50000 years’
- Here are the best places to see the biggest supermoon in nearly 70 years
- Scientists make semiconductor-free chip that work similarly to vacuum tubes
- Martian Samples Risk Earth Contamination in Search for Life
- Hearing set for treasure hunter jailed over missing coins
- Giant sinkhole swallows entire city street in Japan
- Snakes on a plane: a first-class surprise in Mexico
- Squirrel goes on rampage at senior center, injures 3
- Geology lessons offered by huge circle of rock in Oregon
