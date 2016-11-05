Gralien Report Daily News for November 5, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Humans first settled across Australia much earlier than previous estimates
- Canada military probes mysterious Arctic pinging noise
- Mystery Deepens Over Bones Linked to Amelia Earhart
- With another rocket success, China solidifies place in space industry
- Paris Climate Change Deal Becomes International Law
- UFO sites claim ‘alien egg’ found, but scientists disagree
- Crashed Tesla explodes into a massive fireball
- Are governments hiding information on UFOs?
- Two-Headed Sharks Keep Popping Up—No One Knows Why
- WikiLeaks Latest Find Is a Conspiracy Theory From Trumps Subreddit
- ‘Trump won’t be permitted to win’ – Assange says in interview
- First it was UFOs, Now Speculation of Something Else in Podesta Emails
