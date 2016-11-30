Gralien Report Daily News for November 30, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Time travellers could use parallel dimensions to visit the past, scientists claim
- Mysterious substance leaves 14-mile-long sheen on Potomac River
- The Cheapest Trip to Mars Leaves From This Tiny Indian Island
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Plans to Provide 200x Better Internet Globally
- FOI request for reports of pilot UFO sightings over Runcorn and Widnes turned down
- World’s first inexplicable UFO picture? Bizarre ‘living alien’ snap stumps investigator
- Missing will could help unlock mystery of British businessman poisoned in Kenya
- What are those weird squishy creatures that washed up on a California beach?
- Discovery may indicate weird quantum property of empty space
- Pluto’s Heavy Heart Shaped Dwarf Planet’s Landscape
- ‘It is time to make’ three-person babies
by