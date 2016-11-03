Gralien Report Daily News for November 3, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- “We’re Five Einstein’s Away from Explaining the Universe’s Existence”
- Saturn Rings and Weird Hexagon Vortex Dazzle in NASA Photo
- Here’s how to see the biggest supermoon since 1948
- A French Mayor Is Refusing to Overturn His Town’s Bizarre Ban on Aliens
- NASA Develops Sense Of Smell In Rovers To ‘Sniff Out’ Life On Mars
- Netflix Thinks Walter White Made the Zombies on ‘Walking Dead’
- Canary Islands Selected as Alternate Site for Thirty Meter Telescope
- SpaceX fueling proposal sparks concern for NASA advisory panel
- Can using Facebook help you live longer? Scientists think so
- Kidlington’s mystery tourist influx continues to baffle locals
- There’s a high chance aliens are out there, so why haven’t we met them yet?
- Russia’s World-Famous ‘Sunshine Clown’ Oleg Popov Dies at 86
- World’s Largest Space Telescope Is Complete, Expected to Launch in 2018
- “Trump can’t read”: Samantha Bee on the best US election conspiracy theory so far
