Gralien Report Daily News for November 29, 2016

- Idea to cut NASA’s role in climate science threatens major loss for Maine, scientists say
- Scientists record biggest ever coral die-off on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
- Thriving on raw eggs, world’s oldest person marks 117th birthday in Italy
- We finally know how the ‘mind-altering’ cat parasite controls our immune response
- NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is getting ready to skim Saturn’s rings
- Got A Great Idea For Dealing With Poop In A Spacesuit? Let NASA Know
- Alaska Biologists Research Mystery of Declining Caribou Herd
- Something weird happens to companies when they hit 150 people
- Some assembly required: New space telescope will take shape after launch
- Great Molasses Flood of 1919: Why this deluge of goo was so deadly
- Alan Godfrey, the policeman who claims he was abducted by aliens 36 years ago
- The Lizards of Mars
