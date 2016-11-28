Gralien Report Daily News for November 28, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Caltech Scientists Coax Nature Into Manufacturing What Only Chemists Were Able to Do
- Can NASA whip up breakfast perfection for deep-space travel?
- Scientists go big with first aquatic species map for US West
- Pope Francis praises Stephen Hawking for his brilliant work at Vatican meeting
- Why Stephen Hawking is Right to Urge Caution Before Contacting Alien Civilizations
- NASA awards SpaceX contract to launch satellite that will study Earth’s water
- Trial to begin for mother who used holistic medicine to treat fatally ill son
- Japanese theme park on thin ice for freezing dead fish into skating rink
- ‘The Rock Fairy’: Mystery Artist Delivers Hand-Painted Rocks to Strangers’ Doorsteps
- Murals and Norse Sagas Suggest Vikings Met the Aztecs, and the Outcome Was Not Pretty
- Mexican volcano erupts, sending ash 3 miles into sky
