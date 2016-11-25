Gralien Report Daily News for November 25, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Tsunami warning lifted after 7.0 magnitude quake strikes in Pacific Ocean
- Astronomers have found a whole new type of star at the centre of the Milky Way
- The speed of light might have outpaced gravity in the early days of the Universe
- Shear brilliance: Computing tackles the mystery of the dark universe
- Has dogma derailed the scientific search for dark matter?
- Archaeologists think they found Pilgrims’ original settlement
- Whale stuck in shallow waters off Long Island euthanized
- The Curious History of Earth’s Long-Sought “Second Moon
- Blazing fireball takes over Florida sky (alien invasion of Earth isn’t imminent… yet)
- Has Climate Change Throughout History Influenced Human Creativity?
- Drone warfare heads under the seas as U.S. seeks advantage over rivals
- As the Aedes aegypti mosquito spreads globally, so does the risk of epidemics
- Online magazine to open up FBI files on the ‘D.B. Cooper’ skyjacking case
- Alcohol for the Ancients: The Oldest Drinks in the World
- Mars lander slammed into red planet after data glitch
- ‘Heroic’ Antarctic explorers left sea-ice clues
by
One
Glad to see you’re still keeping count, Milton. 😉
And hey, to think that the article linked was my own! Although, apart from the similarity to modern terminology, it has nothing to do with that most unrestful subject to which I presume you allude… but I digress. Perhaps someone else will read it; may even have to do with a genuine Fortean phenomena. 😀