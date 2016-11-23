Gralien Report Daily News for November 23, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists Say Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Made Earth’s Surface Act Like Liquid
- Huge Underground Ice Deposit on Mars Is Bigger Than New Mexico
- A switch to daylight saving time could be lifesaving for koalas, researchers say
- Governor Stepping in to Help Save Whale Stranded in Moriches Bay
- Facebook may be experimenting with software that censors posts
- Every astronaut since 1969 has seen strange ‘flashing lights’ on Moon approach
- More Than 3 Feet of Dead Sea’s Water Vanishes Every Year, Experts Say
- Astronomers have discovered an unexpected object orbiting our galaxy
- This rocket engine breaks a law of physics. But a NASA test says it works anyway
- ‘Black Knight satellite’ or ‘mad monk Rasputin’ filmed flying in sky? Maybe Not.
- Politics Are Distracting Us From Something Insane Happening At The North Pole
- In the last decade a mystery disease has hit American snakes
- Your dog is watching you very carefully and remembers what you do
