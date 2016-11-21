Gralien Report Daily News for November 21, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘Impossible’ EM drive engine produces thrust from nothing — and science can’t explain why
- Why Does The Earth Pull On One Side Of The Moon More? Is The Moon Lopsided?
- Whale spotted in Hudson River for third time in less than a week
- Pope Francis extends Catholic priests’ right to forgive abortion
- Science Channel Cancels Holiday Special After Grisly Pumpkin Cannon Accident
- UFO, or Bird? Object Claimed to be “Supersonic” Filmed by USAF Veteran over NC
- Temperatures soar, sea ice hits record lows at North and South Poles
- Footage allegedly shows “Yeti” crossing snowy road in Russia’s Urals
- Elsewhere, Russian scientists claim ‘Noah’s floodwater at bottom of deepest hole in the world’
- Looking Back: A better scientific article on discoveries from the Kola Superdeep borehole
- Sea Ice Levels Have Hit Record Lows At Both Poles
