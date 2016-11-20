Gralien Report Daily News for November 20, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- It’s official: NASA’s peer-reviewed EM Drive paper has finally been published
- EmDrive NASA Sci-Fi Propulsion System Might Actually Work
- An astrophysicist says we might not be able to distinguish aliens from the laws of physics
- How data science and rocket science will get humans to Mars
- Powerful Next-Gen Weather Satellite Launches to Begin Forecasting ‘Revolution’
- US, Russian and French Crew Arrives at Space Station for 6-Month Stay
- Elon Musk says Trump presidency won’t hurt Tesla — here’s why
- NASA’s Plan to Give Our Moon Its Own Moon
- WWII Mystery: Are ‘Missing’ Sailors Actually in NY Cemetery?
- Why Stephen Hawking says we have 1000 years to find a new home
- The “Amityville Horror” house has officially been sold
