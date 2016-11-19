Gralien Report Daily News for November 19, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Drilling Into the Chicxulub Crater, Ground Zero of the Dinosaur Extinction
- Archaeologists dig out pieces of ancient Anatolian city-state of Melid
- ‘Toxic Blob Takeover’: Giant foam mountain engulfs town in eerie ‘invasion’
- Mystery foam explosion ‘sends locals out of their minds’
- NASA’s Peggy Whitson Becomes Oldest Woman in Space
- Bigelow Calls on Trump to Sharply Increase NASA Spending
- How to Avoid Stephen Hawking’s Dark Prediction for Humanity
- WHO declares end of Zika emergency but says virus remains a threat
- Scientists catalogue bacteria, microbes and other yucky stuff found on ATMs
- Internet is Obsessed With Bizarre Hillary Clinton ‘PizzaGate’ Conspiracy Theory
- Weird Superhuman Drinks a Full Gallon of Starbucks PSL in Under 2 Minutes
- The Long, Weird History and Mythology of Oyster Ice Cream
- At a Gorham farm, a 43-foot whale carcass became garden fertilizer
- Trump’s ‘UFO’ That Followed Plane was a Bird or a Bug
- From your living room, or on the go, evolve consciousness anywhere
- The Mount Holly witch trials
