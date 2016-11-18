Gralien Report Daily News for November 18, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronomers Home In on Source of Strange Radio Burst
- We really need to figure out how to stop a killer asteroid, scientists say
- Terminally ill teen won historic ruling to preserve body
- Several WWII shipwrecks have mysteriously vanished from under the sea
- With an Eye on Hunger, Scientists See Promise in Genetic Tinkering of Plants
- Alexa offers steep, exclusive deals in Amazon’s first ‘voice shopping weekend’
- Mysterious” plane circling over Denver was “just” an E-6B Mercury “doomsday” plane
- The Weird Little Village In Ireland That Absolutely Loves Donald Trump
- Climate change, ancient civilizations talk to be held at Bruce Museum in Greenwich
- French doctor reveals she did not see aliens during suicide bid
- Pluto’s Secret Revealed: Scientists Find Ocean Hiding Beneath Pluto’s Heart
- These two South Texas believers say they saw Bigfoot
