Gralien Report Daily News for November 17, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Stephen Hawking says we’ve got about 1000 years to find a new place to live
- Asteroid strike that killed dinosaurs made ‘instant Himalayas’ that returned to rubble
- High-speed electrons have been spotted outside Earth’s magnetic field, and NASA can’t explain it
- Perfect star: Astronomers find roundest object in the universe
- Pluto’s Wandering Heart Hints at Subsurface Ocean
- Second pyramid found inside Kukulkan at Chichen Itza in Mexico
- Man who dissolved in boiling hot spring slipped while checking temperature to take bath
- SpaceX asks permission to launch 4425 satellites, more than currently orbit Earth
- Humans are still evolving but in ways that might surprise you
- China to Trump: We didn’t invent climate change and it’s no hoax
- Thousands of dead fish clogged a New York canal. Why?
- Dementia game ‘shows lifelong navigational decline’
- The North Pole is an insane 36 degrees warmer than normal as winter descends
