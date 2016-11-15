Gralien Report Daily News for November 15, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Supermoon leads to king tides, potential tidal flooding
- Meanwhile, Supermoon ‘exposes’ unusual object passing by lunar surface
- Object with ‘hazy mist’ around it in ‘amazingly clear footage’ shot by stargazer
- Porter Airlines pilot was forced into DIVE to avoid ‘UFO’ in emergency over Canada
- UT geologists say ‘weird looking’ funnel on Mars is a good place to look for life
- Mantis Shrimp’s Incredible Eyesight Yields Clues For Detecting Cancer
- Researchers solve mystery of historic 1952 London fog and current Chinese haze
- Polar bears did not wash up in Scotland: Mystery carcasses are probably whales
- Mars Is Still a Priority Under Trump. Earth, Not So Much
- Germs on Smartphones Yield Clues to Owners’ Lifestyles
- Zika Virus Teams Up With Other Viruses to Sicken People
