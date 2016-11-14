Gralien Report Daily News for November 14, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘Supermoon’ Science: NASA Explains the Closest Full Moon Until 2034
- NASA Will Launch Swarms Of Cyclone Tracking Microsatellites Into Space
- 21 striking photos of the largest supermoon in nearly 70 years
- New Discovery Holds the Key to Possible Alien Life on Mars
- Did ‘Arrival’ Have a Late Arrival? Our Obsession with UFOs May Be Fading
- Strange lights appear in the sky over Boca Raton
- Peru alien-hunters in a frenzy over footage of bright light in the sky
- Mystery as British woman is found dead on beach at Spanish holiday resort
- This incredible new space exhibit in Florida is mind-blowing
- Global warming is purportedly already changing genes
- This tiny jeweled urn could have a big mystery
- Want to get away from Trump? Try Mars
by
One