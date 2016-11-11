Gralien Report Daily News for November 11, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘Mud Dragon’ dinosaur unearthed in China
- Mystery debris lands in northern Myanmar, says state media
- Why are we ticklish? Scientists who tickled rats offer an intriguing answer
- ‘Hallelujah’ Singer-Songwriter Leonard Cohen Dead at Age 82
- What will Mars homes look like? London show house offers suggestions
- Not a UFO; Army parachute team lights up sky over Sun Devil Stadium
- The Creepy, Colorful (and Coloring) Traditions of Christmas
- Amazing Optimus Prime Cosplay Made From Weird Junk
- Your flu risk may be linked to the year you were born
- Sasquatch: Finding the Boundary Between Legend and Fact
- Hiker runs into Hillary Clinton on New York trail
- Mystery surrounds Mozambique death of Elly Warren
- Meteorites reveal lasting drought on Mars
