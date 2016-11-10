Gralien Report Daily News for November 10, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Harvard May Have Pinpointed the Source of Human Consciousness
- What came first, the science or the fiction? New book has the answer
- ‘Brain wi-fi’ reverses leg paralysis in primate first
- Here’s Why Scientists Are Terrified of a Trump Presidency
- Trump’s NASA looks good for space exploration, terrible for Earth science
- Astronauts on Mars: New Book Shows What It Will Take to Get There
- Teen Wakes Up From Coma Speaking Fluent Spanish: ‘It Was Weird’
- A microelectronic breakthrough: chips that need no semiconductor
- Here’s a chemical clue to why seabirds eat plastic
- ‘Sophisticated’ UFO movie joins mini golden age of sci-fi films
- America’s First UFO Sighting
