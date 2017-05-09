Gralien Report Daily News for May 9, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Homo nadeli, recently discovered in Africa, were walking around with humans
- Archaeologists Discover Paintings of Ancient Egypt in a 2000-Year-Old Villa in Pompeii
- Saturn’s massive hexagonal storm gets moment in the sun
- Incredible taste of umami was proven in 1907 in Japan, and ignored by the West for a century
- A message for Earth-visiting UFO aliens (if they’re real)
- A Stanford professor’s 15-minute study hack lifts B+ students into the As
- Randolph, New Jersey officials seek to solve ‘boom’ mystery
- Elsewhere, loud ‘booms’ heard across San Diego
- The Search for Life on Mars Is about to Get Weird
- Liberian mystery disease may be solved
- Brains of Two-Sided Stone-Tool Makers Scanned
- Could marijuana hold a key to keeping our brains forever young?
