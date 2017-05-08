Gralien Report Daily News for May 8, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Sonic boom rattles Central Florida as secret military space shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
- Air Force’s X-37B Space Plane Lands in Florida After Record-Breaking Secret Mission
- Flashback: Are Spy-Planes Afoot? The Latest on Reports of Unconventional Aircraft
- Flashback Further: Are Secret U.S. Spy Planes Flying Over the Pacific?
- SpaceX plans to begin testing their high-speed satellite broadband later this year
- Eerie raw photos from Cassini’s 2nd great Saturn dive
- Astronaut does something amazing on the International Space Station
- NASA Curiosity Mars Rover Samples Active Linear Dune On Red Planet
- ‘7000 bodies buried’ beneath Mississippi university
- Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have ‘musical’ ties
- Chemical engineers explain oxygen mystery on comets
- How Come Sharks Are Washing Up Dead On San Francisco Bay?
- Sacramento’s (Not So) Secret Sisterhood… of Beer
by