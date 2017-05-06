Gralien Report Daily News for May 6, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Grave of H.H. Holmes, ‘1st serial killer’ in U.S., to be exhumed amid rumor he escaped execution
- Movie About Winchester Mystery House in San Jose Begins Filming
- Archaeology Society meeting to explore potential of virtual reality in archaeology
- Mysterious boom heard in Lowcountry; reports of strange sounds started in 1800s
- Shoe with human foot inside appears on dock in Charleston, South Carolina
- Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower, Crumbs of Halley’s Comet, Peaks This Weekend: What to Expect
- Mystery illness sickens college baseball players, coaches in Alabama
- Ancient menorah tablet shows ‘clear Jewish presence’ in Caesarea
- Paging Star-Lord! Hubble Spies Hundreds of Galaxies That Need Guarding
- Author chronicles 155 years of Maine Bigfoot sightings
