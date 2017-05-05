Gralien Report Daily News for May 5, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- How to Eat Mexican Food All Day Long on Cinco de Mayo
- Foreign-born horses are a mystery at the Kentucky Derby, 100 years after one first won it
- America’s protected natural areas are being polluted… by noise
- Biggest X-ray laser in the world generates its first laser light
- The Halley’s Comet meteor shower is set to peak this weekend
- Humpbacks Block Killer Whale Feeding Frenzy in Wild Video
- The jet stream is about to get weird, again, and it could lead to extreme weather
- That Massive Google Docs Phishing Attack Has Taken A Weird Turn
- Bigfoot Is Real… and He’s Buying Chips in Aisle Three
- Should We Look for Technologically Advanced Ancient Civilizations?
- And if so, then where should we look for them?
