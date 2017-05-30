Gralien Report Daily News for May 30, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- So, What’s up With DARPA’s Latest Spaceplane?
- NASA Spots Five Asteroids That Will Be Flying Awfully Close to Earth
- Scientists warn the Great Barrier Reef can no longer be saved by current efforts
- British Airways computer catastrophe still an unsolved mystery as airline blames power surge
- Researchers amplify antibiotic of last resort hoping to halt superbugs
- South Carolina venomous snakes biting at record pace
- “I’m absolutely convinced.” Robert Bigelow Talks UFOs on ’60 Minutes’
- UFO expert accuses co-author of ‘deceiving’ him with account of famous sighting
- Is Roswell a UFO mecca? Alleged new sighting in advance of ‘alien crash’ 70th anniversary
- Robot ‘preacher’ can beam light from its hands and give automated blessings
- Something incredible is happening right now in Chile
- Highest aviation alert level issued after Alaskan volcano erupts
- Two-decade-old San Bernardino library mystery solved
- Did Mankind First Exit Africa 100,000 Years Ago?
- NASA Is Going To The Sun
