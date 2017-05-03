Gralien Report Daily News for May 3, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Where Should We Look For Ancient Civilizations in the Solar System?
- Meanwhile, Stephen Hawking Warns We Have 100 Years to Leave Earth
- Micah Discusses “Doomsday, or Doom Speak?” Are We Really Close to the Apocalypse?
- Could ‘Breeding’ Schrödinger’s Cat Reveal the Limits of the Quantum World
- Eta Aquarid meteor shower to peak this week, here’s the best time to watch
- Astronomers discover a rare star full of calcium, but no clear origin
- Worrisome new rift appears in the Antarctica ice shelf
- Kenya’s underwater archeology potential is “immense”
- Cause of ‘explosion’ that woke East Oxford remains a mystery
- Hear Saturn’s ‘Big Empty’ from Cassini, Which Just Made 2nd Ring Dive
- Dave Daubenmire Suggests Chemtrails Are Causing Alzheimer’s Disease
- “Steve” has been spotted in the sky again
