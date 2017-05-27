Gralien Report Daily News for May 27, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Get hyped for this year’s total solar eclipse by watching a partial one seen from space
- NASA’s delay of rocket launch puts competition in spotlight
- Looking Up: Spot a stellar city the next starry night
- British Government will Release its Secret UFO Files
- Another consequence of climate change: A good night’s sleep
- Texas teachers give ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ award to 13-year-old
- Bones from cooked meat found at Harappan site
- Ancient Peru: Major discovery of early human life
- Manchester conspiracy theories reflect the price we pay for social media
- ‘What is the story behind this mystery?’ Meet Oregon’s Dr. Bones
- Apple reportedly developing a dedicated AI chip for the iPhone
