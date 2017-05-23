Gralien Report Daily News for May 23, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- First Human Ancestor Came from Europe Not Africa, 7.2 Million-year-old Fossils Indicate
- Manchester Arena: 22 killed in Ariana Grande concert terror attack
- New data is in on mystery star’s recent weirdness
- Gravitational waves are permanently warping the fabric of space-time
- Local woman’s bag of moon dust to be sold at auction, possibly for millions
- MIT used bacteria to create a self-ventilating workout shirt
- Two die as Everest death toll hits at least five in past month
- Frozen ‘space sperm’ passes fertility test
- My month with chemtrails conspiracy theorists
- 3.3 million-year-old fossil reveals origins of the human spine
- Doomsday Seed Vault to Get Upgrade After Flooding Incident
- Nasa to launch emergency spacewalk after International Space Station computer breaks
