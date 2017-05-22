Gralien Report Daily News for May 22, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Here’s a mind-melting snapshot of what Earth will look like in 1 billion years
- Chicago woman takes on NASA and wins, now selling awarded moon dust for 4 million dollars
- New Zealand Space Program Could Surpass U.S., Electron Rocket Begins Testing On Monday
- ‘Twin Peaks’ revival off to slow and weird-as-ever start
- Third largest dwarf planet found to have moon
- Here’s Where We Might Reach the Limits of Science
- This never-before-seen footage reveals the violent purpose of the narwhal’s tusk
- Does God Exist? Some Scientists Think They Have Proof
- Alien Yoga: The weird fitness trend taking over Instagram
- Mystery of Ma Vinci is finally solved
- These Conspiracy Theories Became Conspiracy Facts
