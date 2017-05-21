Gralien Report Daily News for May 21, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Pope Francis: “I am suspicious of ongoing Medjugorje apparitions”
- Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor makes it back to open water
- Brompton Cemetery: This sealed mausoleum might be a fully-functioning time machine
- New Zealand space launch has nation reaching for the stars
- Don’t panic, humanity’s ‘doomsday’ seed vault is probably still safe
- Chaco Canyon’s ancient civilization continues to puzzle
- Astronaut Hall of Fame welcomes Foale, Ochoa to its ranks
- Scientists may have found evidence for a parallel universe
- ‘Something extraordinary happened here.’ Colonel Charles Halt Returns to Rendlesham
- Van Allen Probes detect barrier around Earth
