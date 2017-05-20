Gralien Report Daily News for May 20, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Moon orbiting solar system’s 3rd largest dwarf planet found
- Oil company watches over pregnant polar bear under bridge
- Life Among the Stars? Tiny Interstellar Probes May Test ‘Panspermia’ Idea
- Mystery Of Last Unidentified Victim Of 1992 LA Riots Solved
- Have Humans Been in the Americas Longer Than We Thought?
- Returning large Alaskan archaeological haul found ‘frozen in time’
- Archaeologists Uncover Viking Army Camp in England
- ‘Doomsday’ seed vault meant to survive global disasters breached by climate change
- Lyme Disease on Rise Amid Diagnosis, Treatment Controversy
- Meet the ‘Cyclops Kid’: One-Eyed Goat Born in India
- Scientists Sneak A Peek At How Ladybugs Fold Their Wings
- Falcon Lake incident is Canada’s ‘best-documented UFO case,’ even 50 years later
- Pool party poopers: CDC warns of parasitic infection, toxic gas
