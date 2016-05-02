Gralien Report Daily News for May 2, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Physicists abuzz about possible new particle as CERN revs up
- Ancient Aliens: Extraterrestrial Civilization ‘Exists’, Study Suggests
- Bodies of famed American climbers Lowe, Bridges found in Himalayas
- UFOs: How Do We Study An Ever-Changing Phenomenon?
- Jet-powered hoverboard shatters world record
- New Jellyfish Looks Like an Alien Spacecraft
- Secret Atomic Role of WWII-Era Aircraft Carrier Revealed
- Brain’s ‘thesaurus’ map can make ‘mind-reading’ a reality
- A Brief History of Secret Societies in the Western World
- Mother, Daughter Lost in New Zealand Wilderness Were ‘Scared to Death’
- CIA Director Brennan calls secret 9/11 report pages ‘inaccurate’
- More News Pertaining to CIA and strange “Live Tweets” at Middle Theory
- Is Tom DeLonge for Real About this UFO Stuff?
- What Would Happen If Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Erupted?
- Starbucks sued for $5M because its iced drinks have too much ice
- NASA and Museums: A $42 million relationship
by
That new particle at CERN….they need to check if it may be fried weasel.