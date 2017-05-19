Gralien Report Daily News for May 19, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Parallel universe crashing into our own may have created ‘cold spot’ missing 10000 galaxies
- Scientists achieve direct counterfactual quantum communication for the first time
- Scientists Glued Fake Caterpillars On Plants Worldwide. Here’s What Happened
- A Human-Made “Bubble” of Radio Waves Could Be Shielding Earth From Radiation
- School Suddenly Finds Itself Covered In Dead Fish In Middle Of The Day
- ‘Major breakthrough’ in Norway’s 46-year-old Isdal woman mystery
- The Most Toxic Nuclear Facility in the US Is in Lockdown
- Porter launches probe into taxpayer funding of UFO group
- Thanks to global warming, Antarctica is beginning to turn green
- Gambo: What Was the Mysterious Gambian “Sea Serpent” of 1983?
- Elysium Space extending memorial frontiers aboard SpaceX Falcon 9
