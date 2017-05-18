Gralien Report Daily News for May 18, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Researchers Find Potentially New Energy Source While Drilling Into An Earthquake Fault
- Most of California’s Salmon and Trout Could be Extinct in 100 Years, Report Says
- American Trees Are Moving West, and No One Knows Why
- Mystery of Earth’s light flashes solved, could help search for habitable exoplanet
- Plasma jet engines that could take you from the ground to space
- Archaeologists uncovering ancient peoples’ widespread use of mountains
- Terrifying Looking T.Rex Ants Actually Total Wimps
- Jeremy the lefty snail loses out to love rival
- The Mystery of Maine Mystery Writers
