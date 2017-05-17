Gralien Report Daily News for May 17, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- New dinosaur fossil so well-preserved it looks like a statue
- How T-Rex’s powerful bite crushed dinosaur bones to a pulp
- Crew Members Aboard ISS Conduct Latest Harvest of Vegetables Grown In Space
- Here Be Globsters! Strange, Amorphous, and Often Misidentified “Sea Monsters”
- Drone video of narwhals could display long-debated purpose of tusks
- April Was Earth’s Second Warmest in 137 Years; Only 2016 Was Hotter
- No one lives on this remote Pacific island — but it’s covered in 38 million pieces of our trash
- This 18-year-old designed the world’s lightest satellite
- Strange flashes of light seen in Earth’s atmosphere from space
- Questions after ‘man who found life on Mars’ goes silent
- These Beloved Penguins May Be Doomed
- What Is the Antikythera Mechanism?
