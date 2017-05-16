Gralien Report Daily News for May 16, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The forecast for Proxima b: Wet with a chance of alien life
- Mind Mysteries, “Globsters”, and Social Panics this week on The Gralien Report Podcast
- SpaceX Launches Super-Heavy Communications Satellite
- British bus driver videotapes triangle shaped UFO over Devon‘
- Medieval Teutonic Castle Uncovered in Poland
- Rock Models Suggest Phlegraean Fields Volcano More Likely To Erupt Than Previously Thought
- Millions Of Pieces Of Plastic Are Piling Up On An Otherwise Pristine Pacific Island
- A Glitch Nearly Killed NASA’s Curiosity Rover After 6 Months on Mars
- Mystery tenant from ‘haunted’ Zillow listing revealed
- Dinosaur asteroid hit ‘worst possible place’
