Gralien Report Daily News for May 1, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Makes History As It Prepares For The End
- Female dragonflies found to fake death to avoid male advances
- Native Americans Have Actually Been There Since the Beginning, Say Archaeologists
- Museum-Goers Beware: That Ancient Artefact May Be Hot
- Lyme Disease: A Riddle, Wrapped in a Mystery, Inside an Enigma
- Lighthouse mystery: Air Force pilot crashes, leaves heartbreaking note before vanishing
- It’s the end of the world and we know it: Scientists in many disciplines see apocalypse, soon
- Scientists just discovered something awesome about the soil on Mars
- Live coverage: SpaceX’s first national security launch delayed
- UFO sightings have purportedly ‘tripled’ since 2001
- A ‘mystery monkey’ has been spotted (again) in Apopka
- Why humans must not give up the quest for Mars
by