Gralien Report Daily News for March 9, 2017

- Secret Knights Templar caves unearthed beneath a Shropshire field
- Australia was colonized by a single group 50,000 years ago
- Neanderthal microbes reveal surprises about what they ate — and whom they kissed
- Wikileaks Press Conference: Assange Claims CIA tech has gotten out of hand
- California desert transforms during wildflower ‘super bloom’
- Ex Blink 182 frontman promises ‘Big UFO Announcement’ within 60 days
- Maybe It’s Time We Go Ahead and Name Jimmy Kimmel “Ufologist of the Year”
- Regular Humans Have Been Taught to Double Their Memory Capacity in 40 Days
- These Are the First Images of What Will Soon Be the World’s First Hyperloop Tube
- Hounds of the Baskervilles: Real Life Myths and Mysteries of Dartmoor’s Famous “Hound Tor”
- USU scientists help NASA develop tech to let astronauts live on Mars
- Jeff Bezos Unveils Engine for Blue Origin Megarocket
- Scientists Finally Observed Time Crystals—But What the Hell Are They?
- IBM somehow crammed data into a single atom
