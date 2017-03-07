Gralien Report Daily News for March 7, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Sentinel satellite launched to picture Planet Earth
- NASA proposes building artificial magnetic field to restore Mars’ atmosphere
- Scientist tweak seat cushion material to clean up oil spills
- Mind-Controlled Robots Make Machines ‘Natural Extension of Us’
- Wikileaks releases massive CIA hacking document archive
- Teenager Is on Track to Plant a Trillion Trees
- Portuguese moth’s mystery solved after 22 years
- This Shanghai Factory Plans to Replace All of its Human Workers
- Matrix-style brain stimulation tech being tested to teach real-world skills
- What’s The Creepiest Government Conspiracy Theory You Know Of?
- This Is What Really Killed The Famous Swimming Pigs
