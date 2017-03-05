Gralien Report Daily News for March 5, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Skulls found in China were part modern human, part Neanderthal; possibly new species
- Do the Quebec fossils prove that life begin much earlier than we thought?
- Solar Storms Remove Electrons from Earth’s Atmosphere
- NASA spacecraft steers clear of Martian moon Phobos
- George W. Bush finally opens up about classified UFO files… sort of
- NASA’s $600+ million MAVEN orbiter swerved to avoid slamming into a Martian moon
- Zika virus infection during pregnancy may increase birth defect risk 20-fold, CDC study finds
- Island Mammoths Outlived Others, But A Gene ‘Meltdown’ Ended Their Run
- Researchers reveal the reason behind Panda’s Interesting Color Pattern
- How Does the Public’s View of Science Go So Wrong?
- Four Ways NOAA Benefits Your Life Today
- Elon Musk’s urgent moonshot
