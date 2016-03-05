Gralien Report Daily News for March 5, 2016

Posted on by March 5, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…

Thanks to Mark Brady, Janet Fitzgerald, Lindsay Morrison and John James for links in today’s roundup.

  1. Ted Cruz is the zodiac killer? Aliens controlling the sun? What kind of bovine scatalogy is this? If I wanted to read the tabloid trash basket crap, I would subscribe to the National Enquirer. IF this is the way its going to be, then I’m going to bail out. This is a quick way to ruin your credibility.

    • Dear MK,

      The “Ted Cruz” article, if one reads it, simply discusses to the sociological phenomenon of Wikipedia entries carrying such (admittedly absurd) claims. The story we carried is not making the claim that Ted Cruz is actually “the Zodiak killer”, nor would we advocate such a preposterous view. Most other readers seem to have understood this.

      Also, if I had to guess, aliens are not controlling the sun, a point upon which you would seem to agree. Our rationale is that, occasionally (since UFO research is discussed on the accompanying podcast), we like to highlight articles that discuss the strange beliefs held among many UFO advocates. To do so does not demean serious, scientific study of such phenomena, nor does it diminish our credibility in a direct sense, as our own position is one that refrains from advocating such foolish ideas. Also, I would maintain that most of the writers of the tabloids that feature such articles would feel the same.

      Then again, if writers all prescribed to the notion that they would refrain from writing about all subjects to which they disagreed, we would have very little news to read at all.

      To conclude, you are welcome to dismiss the site as you see fit, as that is your right to choose. However, here is another proposition. Readers and listeners support the daily news roundups we feature by contributing their own headlines via email; if you would like to see different headlines, perhaps you could participate by sending them to info@gralienreport.com. Then, if you still find that you dislike what you read, you’re welcome to bail out, as stated, and at your leisure.

      All the best,

      Micah Hanks

