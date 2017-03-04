Gralien Report Daily News for March 4, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- You are living in a unique time on planet Earth — mineralogically speaking
- Wild Elephants Sleep Just 2 Hours a Day, Puzzling Scientists in UCLA Study
- NASA just prevented a collision in Mars’s orbit. Earth’s could prove more challenging
- Missing woman ‘never used her key card to exit from cruise ship’
- A Lot Of US Smog Has Actually Floated Over From Asia, Scientists Say
- Smog In Western US Starts Out As Pollution In Asia, Researchers Say
- Watch George W. Bush Refuse To Tell Jimmy Kimmel About UFOs
- Woolly Mammoth Witnessed ‘Genome Deterioration’ Before Extinction
- Plants domesticated by ancient civilizations still dominate in the Amazon
- Hissing-Meteor Mystery May Finally Be Solved
- Operation Snowbird and The Phoenix Lights Flare Drop
- Weird weather impacts some plants, wildlfire
by