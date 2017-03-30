Gralien Report Daily News for March 30, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- 40000-year-old piece of bird bone reveals Neanderthals had aesthetic sense
- Saturn’s Weirdest Moon is Full of Electric Sand
- NASA assigns astronauts to future space station missions
- Jeff Bezos Reveals ‘Sneak Peek’ of Blue Origin’s Space Tourism Capsule
- Now space fans can search through a 100 years of NASA space photos onlineMonitor
- NASA premieres its brand new online audiovisual library
- These scientists want to create ‘red teams’ to challenge climate research
- Eerie footage appears to show maid possessed by evil spirits
- Chilean government releases video of disturbing UFO sighting
- Cannibalism, nude Germans and a murder mystery: the secret history of the Galapagos
- Mystery solved: Low-flying aircraft identified
- Oregon Man Sees ‘Dinosaur’ Bird
