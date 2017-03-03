Gralien Report Daily News for March 3, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Here Are Most Incredible Life Forms NOAA Found on Its Latest Deep Sea Dive
- Ancient People Shaped the Amazon by the Trees They Cultivated
- Is It Normal To Experience “Visitation” From A Dead Loved One?
- Moon-Dodging: NASA gives Mars orbiter a boost to miss moon Phobos
- NASA also releases massive trove of software for FREE
- New CIA Document Reveals Carl Jung Accused USAF Of UFO Cover-Up
- Beyond Bigfoot: Rediscovering 60 years of Sasquatch stories
- Elsewhere, area man recounts his encounter with ‘skunk-ape’
- DNA clues to why woolly mammoth died out
- Ancient skulls give clues to China human history
- Jeff Bezos plans to set up Amazon-like delivery for ‘future human settlement’ of the moon
- Inventive Dad Made Son a Bionic Arm Using a 3D Printer
- To make better computers, researchers turn to microbiology
- Panpsychism is crazy, but it’s also most probably true
