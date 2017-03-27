Gralien Report Daily News for March 27, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Largest-Ever Dinosaur Footprint Found in Australia’s Jurassic Park
- Facial recognition database used by FBI is out of control, House committee hears
- NASA Mulls Laser-Powered High-Speed Sky Internet For Mars, Moon Missions, And Beyond
- Cities and monuments switch off for Earth Hour
- Shrinking Arctic sea ice threatens the majestic Beluga whale
- Anti-GMO Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones is Selling GMOs
- Physicists Say Portals Link Our Reality to the “Dark Sector”
- Tara Grinstead mystery podcast picks up national audience
- Researchers unearth century-old mystery in Spokane
- Mystery ‘alien’ noises heard in the skies over Sweden, America, Belgium and UK
- To Put You At Ease With Creepy-Crawlies, Entomologists Face Your Fears
