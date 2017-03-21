Gralien Report Daily News for March 21, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Rejects Pluto Planethood Proposal on ‘Colbert’
- Elsewhere, Neil deGrasse Tyson goes supernova on Trump budget
- Scientists Discover Piece Of Early Earth Crust In Canada Dating Back 4.3 Billion Years
- Tiny Folding Robots Could Explore Alien Worlds (Video)
- Mystery sand castles showed up on a vacant lot in Thalia in Virginia Beach
- Mars Might Have Had a Kickass Big Moon Instead of Two Tiny Crappy Ones
- Sleepwalking Might Be the Result of a Survival Mechanism Gone Awry
- Take an epic flight over Mars with this stunning video
- What should you do if you’re stung by a box jellyfish? It may not be what you think
- Scientists Observe Freaky Parrot Ritual, Call It Contagious Laughter
- Museums use CT scans to take the mystery out of mummies
- Rob Lowe and his sons are going to hunt Bigfoot for A&E
- Stephen Hawking… in space
